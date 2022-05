Click here to read the full article. Retail unions are having a moment. In the last year, store workers across the U.S. have been at the frontlines of a unionization wave across the retail sector. Since December, three corporate-owned Starbucks stores have unionized, with more conducting votes and expressing interest. Employees at an Amazon warehouse on New York’s Staten Island officially voted to form the first Amazon union in April. And in March, REI workers in a New York City store officially voted to unionize, making it the first organized REI store in the U.S. These organizing efforts come on the heels of a pandemic that has tested...

