ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The real Gorecki is really worth knowing

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen an unknown Polish composer burst into the pop charts in 1992 with an ethereal third symphony, I arranged to meet...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communism#Polish#German#Western
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon Pocket Review – The Breach at Hampstead Theatre

The Breach – Hampstead Theatre – Pocket review. Jude and Acton’s father has fallen from a high building. His teenage children play a bizarre game in which they imagine what he was thinking as he fell to his death. Jude, at 16, works nights and weekends to pay the bills, and is a tiger in defence of her brother,14-year old Acton. At school, two older boys protect him from bullying but, in return, require the use of their basement as a meeting place for their club. The consequences of what they do in their club will not become clear for fourteen years. What happened the night of Jude’s 17th birthday party is eventually revealed and it isn’t as big a surprise as it should be.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

How dendochronology can date your violin

From an article in Nature magazine by scientist Paolo Cherubini:. … In 2010, I was an expert witness in a legal case about a viola supposedly made in the sixteenth century. I agreed with two laboratories that had independently concluded that it could not have been made before the late eighteenth century.
SCIENCE
Slipped Disc

Baritone sues Berlin transport for discrimination

Jeremy Osborne’s experience with Berlin ticket inspectors is a less cheerful one. The dual national American-German opera singer is one of a string of people of colour who say they have been singled out and physically abused by controllers on the public transport system of a city that outwardly prides itself on its diversity and social liberalism. In a landmark case for Germany, he is currently suing the state-owned metro operator for discrimination over an incident in October 2020….
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Young maestro weds

Congratulations to Jonathon Heyward on his marriage to Millie. Jonathon is presently Chefdirigent at Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slipped Disc

Toulouse cuddles up to its former chief

The national orchestra in Toulouse has just rolled out a new season with a great many gaps, most of which result from the departure of its Russian chief conductor Tugan Sokhiev after he was asked to make an anti-Putin statement. Sokhiev has now been given the title of ‘honorary conductor’...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

7 artists join BBC’s New Generation

The latest batch to be picked as BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists are Scottish accordionist Ryan Corbett, English countertenor Hugh Cutting and Scottish jazz pianist Fergus McCreadie. Together with international entrants: Colombian cellist Santiago Cañón-Valencia, Berlin’s Leonkoro Quartet, New Zealand violinist Geneva Lewis and South African soprano Masabane Cecilia...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Buenos Aires appoints British chief

The Teatro Colon has named the British conductor Jan Latham-Koenig as its next music director, starting now. Latham-Koenig, 68, has in the past headed the Teatro Massimo di Palermo and the Orchestre Philharmonique and Opéra in Strasbourg. He is presently with the Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM, Mexico City....
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Italian violin contest throws out 3 Russians

The Russian Lidia Kocharian has been refused entry as a Russian to the Rodolfo Lipitzer International Violin Competition after initially being accepted when she applied as a Belgium-based Armenian. Two other Russians have also been rejected.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Netrebko’s back at La Scala right now

The semi-banned Russian soprano is singing a Friday night recital at La Scala, accompanied by the British pianist Malcolm Martineau. She is next scheduled to sing in the Slovene capital Ljubljana. War, what war?
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Concertgebouw to announce chief conductor

Amsterdam’s premier orchestra is about to announce progress in its four-year search for a figurehead, a vacancy that has yawned since it fired Daniele Gatti in August 2018. It is with great pleasure that we invite you to a press conference at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam on Friday, 10 June at 10.30 a.m., when we will be announcing to the national and international press excellent news about the search for our next chief conductor.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…The Kindness of Strangers – Andre Previn

There was such a strong, positive reaction from readers when I recommended Tony Palmer’s film about Margot Fonteyn a couple of weeks ago tht I thought you might like to see another Tony Palmer documentary, this one about Andre Previn, who died in 2019 aged 90. The film’s title is, of course, a quotation from Tennessee Williams’ play, A Streetcar Named Desire, which Previn adapted as an opera in 1998.
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Lise Davidsen embraces Zemlinsky

The sensational Norwegian soprano will make her debut with the Berlin Philharmonic in a couple of weeks. The repertoire is Alexander Zemlinsky’s Lyric Symphony, a tribute album to Mahler’s Das Lied von der Erde. So good to see a rising artist exploring the less trodden paths. In August,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy