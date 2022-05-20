ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

New FedEx Facility opens in District 17

City of Madison Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict 17 welcomes a new 385,000 square foot FedEx facility to employ 400 people. The facility is located at 7322 Manufacturers Dr. Here are some of the highlights. FedEx Ground has opened a new...

www.cityofmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
City of Madison Wisconsin

Solar PV – Fire Station 01

Javascript is required to view this map. Installation of a roughly 40 kW solar photovoltaic system at Madison Fire Department Station 01. The system will consist of roof mounted modules and will produce an estimated 43,500 kWh per year. Once completed 10% of the building’s electricity usage will be generated by the solar array.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Your voice is Critical to the Sustainability of OUR COLLECTIVE CITY

Public engagement describes the myriad of ways in which the activity and benefits of issues can be shared with the public. Engagement is by definition a two-way process, involving interaction and listening with the goal of generating mutual benefit. Why is Public engagement important?. Public engagement can increase the accountability...
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Backyard Homes Project - Metro Network Redesign Virtual Public Hearing

The City of Madison is pleased to announce the launch of the Backyard Homes Project and the availability of new financing to support the development of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). The Backyard Home's Project is a joint effort undertaken by the Department of Planning, Community and Economic Development to foster the development of ADUs and create more housing options through creative solutions.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

City Meeting Schedule: Week of May 23, 2022

During the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Madison Common Council and certain boards, commissions, and committees continue to meet to discuss and take action on City business, however to protect our community, they are meeting virtually. The City Weekly Meeting Schedule is a quick way to access an agenda and time of a meeting. You can subscribe to receive Meeting Schedule and Updates emails. Check the schedule periodically during the week since meetings can be added or canceled, or contact the City's Clerk office at (608) 266-4601 to confirm a meeting.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Madison, WI
Industry
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
City of Madison Wisconsin

Transit Network Redesign, Food Scraps Recycling, Violence Prevention, ADU Financing

Here are this week's updates. The Common Council will meet virtually at 6:30pm on Tuesday, May 24. For information about additional City meetings scheduled for this week, please consult the City Meeting schedule. Proposed Metro Network Redesign. Metro staff presented an update on the proposed Metro Transit Network Redesign at...
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Police Blotter

Yesterday, Love Madison came by West PD and lifted our hearts!. Love Madison is a service event through Blackhawk church that brings members and their friends into the community to engage in service projects and build relationships with others. We are so grateful that they headed over to West PD to spread some much needed mulch to make our already beautiful flower beds even prettier!
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Apartment Building Evacuated After Dangerous Levels of Carbon Monoxide Detected Inside

A 128-unit apartment building was evacuated Monday evening upon the discovery of dangerous and potentially lethal levels of carbon monoxide at 1001 University Avenue. MGE summoned the assistance of the Madison Fire Department after carbon monoxide (CO) readings of approximately 500 parts per million (ppm) were discovered on an upper floor. MGE also detected readings of over 250 ppm on other levels. The CO build-up was caused by a carpet cleaning service van that had been running for several hours just outside an exterior stairwell door.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Ground
City of Madison Wisconsin

Chief's Office

The information provided below is about some of the calls officers responded to over the last twenty-four (24) hours. Most narratives represent early and preliminary information that was gathered from those in the field who were actively working the cases. In many instances, facts and circumstances, even the type of crime listed, can change as the investigation unfolds.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy