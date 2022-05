A bill that appeared dead and gone for the 2022 Louisiana Legislative Session after years of failing to pass is now back again. Rep. Mike Huval of Breaux Bridge has long wanted to ban handheld cell phone use in vehicles, but his efforts have been turned back again and again in the Legislature. Lawmakers have felt that concept - as well as some of the proposed penalties for violators - were too harsh.

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO