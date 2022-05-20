This Historic East Side Estate Once Home to the University of Cincinnati's President is for Sale for $2.7 Million

Greater Cincinnati's Charm at the Farm vintage market returns for the first pop-up of the season June 10-12. Held on the grounds of a 56-acre former horse farm in Lebanon, the weekend features more than 100 regional vendors showcasing everything from upcycled furniture and boho-style gifts to vintage items, clothing and jewelry, all with a focus on women-owned businesses. Pure Barre will also be on hand on Saturday before the market to host a workout class ($5 advance tickets required), and this year will feature face-painting for kids, covered lounge areas and even an appearance by some baby goats.

LEBANON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO