LeBron James has recently come out to explain which players he would choose to be his teammate in a 2-on-2 matchup against the legendary duo, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. His options were clear: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, or Kyrie Irving. Obviously, James played with all 3 players with Team USA and also competed with Kyrie Irving by his side with the Cleveland Cavaliers. James and Irving famously won the 2016 NBA championship after making the Finals 3 times together. Obviously, LeBron James is one of the greatest pass-first players, and outside of Magic Johnson, he might be the best pure passer of all time.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO