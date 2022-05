Luxury real estate firm Douglas Elliman has snagged a leader from a competing brokerage to support its growth in the Houston area. Elliman hired James Horne from Compass as senior executive manager of sales in Houston. Horne will be responsible for supporting 149 agents, most of whom work in the luxury real estate space, which handles homes with an average price of $1.01 million, and will also assist with recruiting in Houston.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO