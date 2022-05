An amendment updating the existing cannabis control ordinance that sets allowable distances between businesses, parks, schools and other cannabis businesses was adopted on May 18 by the Township of West Milford Council, with a request that any required amendments be put on the agenda for discussion at the next council meeting. Councilman Warren Gross was the only council member to vote against passage of the document.

WEST MILFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO