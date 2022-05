Our East Texas police officers have a job that none of us would be willing to do. Some have found it easy to armchair quarterback the decisions they make having no idea the stress they are under during a tough situation. That's why it is our job as your local radio station to pass along a story like this out of Rains County where the sheriff's department and City of Point police went above and beyond to help out one of the citizens they serve.

RAINS COUNTY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO