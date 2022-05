Douglas Jemal is all over the place. Literally. News broke today that the DC-based developer has put the Curtiss Malt House at 1100 Niagara Street under contract with plans to incorporate it into a 50-unit apartment building. While Jemal has tackled redevelopment of downtown’s tallest building, Seneca One, and is starting work on one of downtown’s largest, the Statler, he has been snapping up underused properties throughout downtown and elsewhere stretching from the Old First Ward to Riverside and from the near East Side and Fruit Belt to the Elmwood Village. 1100 Niagara Street will be his first West Side project.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO