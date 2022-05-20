ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Breaching humpback whale body slams boat in Mexico, injuring everyone on board

By Harry Baker
 4 days ago
Watching a gigantic whale fly through the air as it breaches the ocean's surface is one of the most beautiful sights in the natural world. But for the crew of one boat in Mexico, that experience quickly turned into a nightmare when they got too close to a 7-ton (6.4 metric...

Louisiana Woman
2d ago

The whale is ok! These are animals in their natural environment! Maybe with all the boats the way it was being disturbed. It’s the peoples fault

Sheree Ward
4d ago

leave them alone! that is a stress reaction. they will hurt you to defend themselves

