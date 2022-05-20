Chester Bennington’s Grey Daze Share New Version of ‘Starting to Fly’
Click here to read the full article.
Chester Bennington ’s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze have updated their song “Starting to Fly” for The Phoenix , their upcoming second album of new music featuring vocals from the late singer.
The track originally appeared on the Phoenix group’s 1994 LP Wake Me ; prior to his 2017 death , Bennington expressed interest in re-recording the music he and his Grey Daze bandmates created in the mid-Nineties. Bennington’s widow Talia allowed the band’s surviving members to reuse the vocals as a tribute to the singer, first with 2020’s Amends and now with The Phoenix , due out June 17.
“‘Starting to Fly’ is a new rock anthem that is about finding yourself and your true potential,” drummer Sean Dowdell said in a statement. “It is realizing that you can make the world yours. It’s a song about hope.”
Like the guest-filled Amends, The Phoenix features contributions from Bennington’s friends, including Dave Navarro and Filter’s Richard Patrick, as well as Bennington’s daughters Lily and Lila.More from Rolling Stone
- Chester Bennington's Grey Daze Drop 'Soul Song' Video Directed by Late Singer's Son
- How Chester Bennington's Pre–Linkin Park Band Grey Daze Is Getting a Second Life
- Alanis Morissette Releases Chester Bennington Tribute Song 'Rest'
Comments / 0