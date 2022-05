Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of May 22 to 28, 2022. Add your job listing. Description: Promotes and sells BMW products: new and pre-owned vehicles, accessories, service, and BMW-sponsored events. Achieves center’s gross profit, volume, and customer satisfaction objectives. Builds and maintains long-term, one-to-one relationships with BMW clients, serving as the first point of contact between the client and the BMW center. Anticipates clients’ long-term vehicle and service needs throughout the client’s relationship with the center.

KIHEI, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO