SHREVEPORT, La. - Thousands of people across the ArkLaTex are waking up to no electricity Wednesday morning. According to SWEPCO's website, a little more than 3,000 customers were without service shortly after 6 a.m. That's down from more than 7,000 earlier in the morning. Most of the outages are in east Texas, in the Shreveport area and to the south.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO