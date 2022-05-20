Joe McKay Getting Back Into Hornell Politics

A Republican has entered the race to fill the unexpired part of Tom Reed’s term in Congress, but will not be running for the full term in the fall. Steuben County Republican Chair Joe Sempolinski has announced his candidacy in the upcoming special election caused by Reed’s resignation, but says that he won’t run in the fall in deference to Congressman Chris Jacobs.
Monday night’s Bradford Township meeting descended once again into arguments, shouting, and recriminations. When Supervisor Steve Mascho complained that he had not been given a copy of a lease agreement that the board was voting on, Township Secretary Susan Gibiser walked over to the desk and slammed a copy of the agreement down in front of Mascho.
On Election Day in 2019, three-quarters of Rochester voters made themselves clear – they wanted a civilian board to oversee and investigate the police department. The proposition was probably a political stunt – a desire to turn out city voters to bolster the county executive candidacy of Adam Bello, and a move by Mayor Lovely Warren to strengthen community support as she entered a season of political and legal embarrassments.
On Friday, May 20, the Democratic County Chairs of New York’s 23rd Congressional District announced their nomination of Max Della Pia to represent the party in a special election for the district, which has included Tompkins County since 2012, after former representative Tom Reed resigned. Reed previously announced that...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — To honor the 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood, the Chemung County Historical Society is putting on a special exhibit, and they could use your help. The museum asks for any old technology, specifically communication devices, from 1970 to 2000. They’re looking for donations in the form of old phones, computers, […]
Drivers seeking a big gasoline discount could make things interesting as Byrne Dairy & Deli opens its first store in the Binghamton area. The Syracuse-based company is planning three stores in Broome County. Its Endicott location is scheduled to open Wednesday. The store at East Main Street and Loder Avenue...
Bradford Township has reached a settlement with former employee Al Kerr. Kerr had been dismissed on March 17th after having a dispute with his supervisor, Frank Behan, the husband of Supervisor Laree Sue Behan. Behan made the motion to fire Kerr at a special meeting, and the motion passed 2-1 with Supervisor Steve Mascho voting no.
BINGHAMTON, NY (WSKG)—The city of Ithaca is reconsidering its policies – or lack thereof – on homeless encampments. As many as 70 people live in a string of unsanctioned encampments, known as “The Jungle,” in the southwest part of the city each summer. Although Ithaca...
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- There has been another decision to cancel a New York State Regents exam. But this time it has nothing to do with COVID-19.The state Department of Education is cancelling next week's U.S. History and Government exam.CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the reason why it is connected to the mass shooting in Buffalo.Eleventh graders at White Plains High School got the news on Tuesday afternoon. The statewide June 1 exam is no more."Yeah, a bit of a surprise, but, you know, the last three years have been surprises," White Plains High history chairman Richard Dillon said.Dillon...
GENESEO, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Livingston County Board of Supervisors voted to reduce sales tax for gas as prices hit a record high for New York State on Monday. As the average gas price in Livingston County jumped to $4.89 per gallon this week, the county announced that they plan to only charge sales tax for the first $3 at the pump.
The man who has served as director of the New York State Fair since 2018 is reportedly not expected to return to the position. Newschannel 9 in Syracuse reports Troy Waffner requested leave from the job back in March and has not been heard from in an official capacity since.
Route 13 Rocks LLC DBA Cortlandville Sand and Gravel has issued a legal challenge against the Town of Cortlandville and the town’s planning board, alleging the town has unlawfully outlawed mining activities. In the lawsuit, Rt. 13 Rocks LLC officials request that the court declares existing mining activities are...
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – After years of planning, work has begun in Horseheads on a connector road and traffic circles intended to help with truck traffic. Crews have been working on clearing land on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads. On May 25, excavators and bulldozers were seen just off of Old Ithaca Road near the […]
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Sheriff’s deputies in Tompkins County are providing extra patrols at schools today. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Derek Osborne says his office hopes to alleviate any stress felt by local students after 19 kids and two adults were shot to death yesterday at a Texas elementary school.
Some changes are coming to Western New York schools when it comes to security on the heels of the mass school shootings that happened in Texas. The school shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 children, 2 adults, and the gunmen dead. In wake of those shooting, two area school districts are changing their school security procedures.
A South Carolina man will be sentenced in September for admitting he illegally sold guns to a known felon and weapons to a Binghamton resident. 38-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca South Carolina pleaded guilty to transferring a firearm and ammunition to a convicted felon and selling a firearm to an out-of-state resident.
After a letter sent to families within the Chenango Valley Central School District on Friday, May 20th, Superintendent Dr. David Gill has released a follow up letter, in light of a walk-out protest held by students on Monday afternoon. The letter reads as follows:. "This letter is being sent to...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With Memorial Day approaching, The Elmira Civil War Prison Camp has announced its summer hours, allowing people of all ages to take a tour and learn about Elmira’s history. The camp will be open on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Guided tours will be available during these hours. You […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc. announced Wednesday that it will be selling its Upstate Farms Cheese facility in Campbell, NY. The company said it signed an agreement to sell to BelGioioso Cheese, Inc. Which has deep roots in traditional Italian cheesemaking, according to the news release. “We...
