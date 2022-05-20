ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell, NY

Joe McKay Getting Back Into Hornell Politics

 6 days ago

Today I announce my intention to run for 3rd Ward Alderman in the City of Hornell. I had the honor of...

wesb.com

Republican Announces in NY-23 Special Election

A Republican has entered the race to fill the unexpired part of Tom Reed’s term in Congress, but will not be running for the full term in the fall. Steuben County Republican Chair Joe Sempolinski has announced his candidacy in the upcoming special election caused by Reed’s resignation, but says that he won’t run in the fall in deference to Congressman Chris Jacobs.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Township Meeting Devolves into Shouting Match Again

Monday night’s Bradford Township meeting descended once again into arguments, shouting, and recriminations. When Supervisor Steve Mascho complained that he had not been given a copy of a lease agreement that the board was voting on, Township Secretary Susan Gibiser walked over to the desk and slammed a copy of the agreement down in front of Mascho.
BRADFORD, PA
iheart.com

LONSBERRY: PAB EXTRAVAGANCE LED TO SPENDING MORATORIUM

On Election Day in 2019, three-quarters of Rochester voters made themselves clear – they wanted a civilian board to oversee and investigate the police department. The proposition was probably a political stunt – a desire to turn out city voters to bolster the county executive candidacy of Adam Bello, and a move by Mayor Lovely Warren to strengthen community support as she entered a season of political and legal embarrassments.
ROCHESTER, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Max Della Pia Earns Democratic Nomination for Special Election in N.Y.-23 as Redistricting Shakes Up N.Y. Congressional Races

On Friday, May 20, the Democratic County Chairs of New York’s 23rd Congressional District announced their nomination of Max Della Pia to represent the party in a special election for the district, which has included Tompkins County since 2012, after former representative Tom Reed resigned. Reed previously announced that...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Historical Society asking for old technology

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — To honor the 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood, the Chemung County Historical Society is putting on a special exhibit, and they could use your help. The museum asks for any old technology, specifically communication devices, from 1970 to 2000. They’re looking for donations in the form of old phones, computers, […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Township Settles with Fired Employee

Bradford Township has reached a settlement with former employee Al Kerr. Kerr had been dismissed on March 17th after having a dispute with his supervisor, Frank Behan, the husband of Supervisor Laree Sue Behan. Behan made the motion to fire Kerr at a special meeting, and the motion passed 2-1 with Supervisor Steve Mascho voting no.
BRADFORD, PA
CBS New York

NYS cancels U.S. History and Government Regents exam

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- There has been another decision to cancel a New York State Regents exam. But this time it has nothing to do with COVID-19.The state Department of Education is cancelling next week's U.S. History and Government exam.CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the reason why it is connected to the mass shooting in Buffalo.Eleventh graders at White Plains High School got the news on Tuesday afternoon. The statewide June 1 exam is no more."Yeah, a bit of a surprise, but, you know, the last three years have been surprises," White Plains High history chairman Richard Dillon said.Dillon...
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County reduces sales tax collection for gas

GENESEO, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Livingston County Board of Supervisors voted to reduce sales tax for gas as prices hit a record high for New York State on Monday. As the average gas price in Livingston County jumped to $4.89 per gallon this week, the county announced that they plan to only charge sales tax for the first $3 at the pump.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local company sues Town of Cortlandville, Planning Board

Route 13 Rocks LLC DBA Cortlandville Sand and Gravel has issued a legal challenge against the Town of Cortlandville and the town’s planning board, alleging the town has unlawfully outlawed mining activities. In the lawsuit, Rt. 13 Rocks LLC officials request that the court declares existing mining activities are...
whcuradio.com

Extra patrols for Tompkins County schools Wednesday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Sheriff’s deputies in Tompkins County are providing extra patrols at schools today. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Derek Osborne says his office hopes to alleviate any stress felt by local students after 19 kids and two adults were shot to death yesterday at a Texas elementary school.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

South Carolina Man Admits Illegal Gun Sales to Broome County

A South Carolina man will be sentenced in September for admitting he illegally sold guns to a known felon and weapons to a Binghamton resident. 38-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca South Carolina pleaded guilty to transferring a firearm and ammunition to a convicted felon and selling a firearm to an out-of-state resident.
WETM 18 News

Elmira Civil War Prison Camp announces summer hours

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With Memorial Day approaching, The Elmira Civil War Prison Camp has announced its summer hours, allowing people of all ages to take a tour and learn about Elmira’s history. The camp will be open on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Guided tours will be available during these hours. You […]
ELMIRA, NY
2 On Your Side

Upstate Niagara Cooperative to sell cheese plant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc. announced Wednesday that it will be selling its Upstate Farms Cheese facility in Campbell, NY. The company said it signed an agreement to sell to BelGioioso Cheese, Inc. Which has deep roots in traditional Italian cheesemaking, according to the news release. “We...
CAMPBELL, NY

