GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) May is National Stroke Awareness Month, which makes it a good time to talk about ways to identify or prevent a stroke. Here to talk about stroke care and prevention, as well as the importance of seeking help quickly if you think or a loved one may be having a stroke is Dr. Nabil Wees, a vascular neurologist and director of tele-stroke and tele-neurology at Spectrum Health’s Butterworth Hospital.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO