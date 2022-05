Highly touted 2023 quarterback prospect Eli Holstein out of Zachary High School in Louisiana announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday with a post on Twitter. Holstein, a four-star prospect, is a former Texas A&M commit who reopened his recruitment in March. Since his decommitment, the Zachary native wowed scouts all across the country with his Elite 11 performance where he put up record numbers, blowing several former Alabama quarterback's performances out of the water.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO