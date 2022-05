Here at Style, we’re celebrating summer with seven family-friendly eateries, 10 winning pets and 21 local book titles. It’s the season of reading and, on pg. 38, we’ve rounded up the works of talented local authors and illustrators to add to your list. No matter your genre of choice, there’s something for everyone, from picture books, to young adult, to memoir, to celebrity. While you’re reading local, be sure you’re shopping local, too. It’s the perfect time to explore a Valley bookstore offering new and used options and become a bookworm by fall.

