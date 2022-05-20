ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

College Baseball

By KBND Sports
 4 days ago

ON THE DIAMOND IN PAC-12 BASEBALL, 2ND RANKED OREGON STATE DROPPED ITS THIRD-STRAIGHT CONFERENCE GAME AS LAST NIGHT IN CORVALLIS...

High School Softball

ON THE GIRLS DIAMOND...BEND UPPED ITS OVERALL RECORD TO 27-AND-1 AS THE LADY LAVA BEARS SMASHED FRANKLIN OF PORTLAND, 14-TO-NOTHING. BEND HOSTS MOUNTAINSIDE TOMORROW AT 430, AND WILL HAVE THE HOME FIELD WITH WINS UP UNTIL THE TITLE GAME ON JUNE 4TH PLAYED AT JANE SANDERS FIELD ON THE CAMPUS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF OREGON.
BEND, OR
High Desert Museum Turns 40

BEND, OR -- The High Desert Museum celebrates its 40th anniversary this week. "We are a bit unique among museums in that we interpret a place - the High Desert region, which is a multi-state region that spans the intermountain West," says the museum's Heidi Hagemeier, "It’s such a rich way to tell stories about this place, to be able to incorporate art and science, and history and cultures, and the natural world." She says a lot has changed since Brooks Resources donated 135 acres of Ponderosa Pine forest where the facility now sits, "Bend was all of about 17,000 people, the last mill was about to pull out, the area wasn’t necessarily rich in arts and culture opportunities at that point. And yet, a group of people really believed in the vision for this institution. We opened our doors on May 29, 1982."
BEND, OR

