UPDATE: No charges filed after Huntsville shooting that injured 1

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 05/16/22 to 05/22/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 926 calls for service. There were 111 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 56 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 12 felony arrests. There were 24 misdemeanor arrests. There were 22 traffic accidents, 122 traffic stops, and 31 traffic citations. 26 warrants were served. There were 12 animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were five felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrests and four warrants served.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO