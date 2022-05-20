ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

UPDATE: No charges filed after Huntsville shooting that injured 1

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article----- PREVIOUS: Huntsville Police said one of the people who was detained will be released. Investigators plan to speak with the victim at the hospital and determine who of the remaining two detainees will...

www.waaytv.com

WAFF

Florence Police investigating possible death in missing person case

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating a death in Killen, Alabama. Detectives with the Florence Police Department responded to a large field off County Rd. 107 in the Center Star area. According to the Florence Police Department, the death investigation is related to a missing person...
KILLEN, AL
WAFF

Former Police Horse passed away Monday

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department announced via Facebook that a former mounted horse passed away Monday at the age of 26. According to the post, the horse’s name was Bullet, he started with the Florence Police Department in 2005 and went on to serve for 17 years.
FLORENCE, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
WAAY-TV

Danville woman identified as victim in fatal Morgan County crash

A Danville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Morgan County. Carolyn McDonald Dulaney, 67, was fatally injured when the 2008 Kia Sorento she was driving was struck and overturned by a 2017 Kia Soul about 4:45 p.m. on Brown Road near Iron Man Road, about five miles north of Danville.
DANVILLE, AL
WAFF

Woman killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirms that one woman died as a result of a car crash in the Danville/Neel area. The two-vehicle crash occurred around 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Iron Man Rd. and Brown Rd. According to the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, the victim was identified as Carolyn Dulaney, 66.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Sheffield Police Department asks for prayers as it mourns officer’s death

The Sheffield Police Department is asking for prayers at it grieves the loss of a police officer who died by suicide on Sunday. “It is with a very heavy heart that the Sheffield Police Department is sad to report the passing of Officer John Christian Nix. “The Sheffield Police Department...
WAAY-TV

Police: Decatur man caught in Scottsboro with stolen property, meth, marijuana

A traffic stop in the middle of the night led to an arrest on drug and stolen property charges for a Decatur man, according to Scottsboro Police. Scottsboro Police Sgt. Ryan Putman said officers pulled over a vehicle in the 19000 block of U.S. 72 around 12:44 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 44-year-old Jathan Hunter Harris, was found to be in possession of nearly 12 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana, Putman said.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported May 24, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported DATE, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents May 19 theft of property – 3rd degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $639 May 23 theft of property – 4th degree; person; Hickory Ave. SW; bicycle; $200theft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $41criminal trespass – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157criminal mischief – 3rd degree; person; damage to ’10 Ford F150; $100theft of property – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; TV’s; $546 Arrests May 23 Earley, Billy C; 37 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – insurance violationFTA – improper muffler Imler, Cheyenne M; 22 public intoxication Hudson, James A; 27 FTA – insurance violation (2 counts)FTA – driving while suspendedFTA – fail to register vehicle (2 counts) McClendon, Randy J; 41 criminal trespass – 3rd degree Needham, Kenneth C; 51 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Overton, Joseph R; 30 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

4 dead in triple murder-suicide at Alabama home

Four people are dead following a triple murder and suicide in St. Clair County. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and Riverside and Pell City police responded just before 10 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a suicidal person at a home on Depot Street in Riverside. Sheriff...
PELL CITY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Cullman County woman dead after dog attack

A Cullman County woman is dead after being attacked by dogs early Sunday morning. 57-year-old Ronda Persall of Jones Chapel was killed in the attack. The dogs' owner told ABC 33/40 the dogs involved in the attack have been shot and killed. That information has not been confirmed by animal...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 05/16/22 to 05/22/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 05/16/22 to 05/22/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 926 calls for service. There were 111 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 56 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 12 felony arrests. There were 24 misdemeanor arrests. There were 22 traffic accidents, 122 traffic stops, and 31 traffic citations. 26 warrants were served. There were 12 animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were five felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrests and four warrants served.
ANNISTON, AL
sky21.com

West Arrested for Trafficking Meth

Christopher Allen West, 44 of Adairsville, was arrested in Rome after reports said he was found trafficking methamphetamine during a traffic stop on New Calhoun Highway. Police said that after being taken into custody for driving on a suspended license they found him in possession of over 65 grams of methamphetamine.
ROME, GA
WAAY-TV

Sheffield police mourns another life lost

Sheffield police are dealing with another officer's life coming to an end too soon, on the same day that murdered police Sgt. Nick Risner was honored as the officer of the year. "Chief Terry unfortunately lost another officer late last night or this morning," says Steve Stanley, the mayor of...
SHEFFIELD, AL
WAFF

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office searching for 29-year-old

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office put out a tweet Monday afternoon announcing that it is currently searching for a man with multiple warrants. The sheriff’s office is searching for 29-year-old John Sanchez who has warrants for attempting to elude, possession of marijuana, trafficking stolen...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

