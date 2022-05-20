High School Track

THE NCAA SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS ARE SET AND THE BEST-OF-3 PLAYOFF SERIES BEGIN FRIDAY. FIVE OF THE SWEET-16 TEAMS ALIVE ARE FROM THE PAC-12, INCLUDING OREGON STATE WHO HAVE ONLY BEEN TO THE TOURNAMENT TWICE IN SCHOOL HISTORY. THE BEAVERS PLAY LEAGUE RIVAL STANFORD IN PALO ALTO WITH GAME-1 OF...
BEND, OR -- Bend’s Whitewater Park surf wave will remain flat through the long Memorial Day weekend. The Bend Park and Recreation District continues to investigate what happened April 30, when 17-year-old Ben Murphy got trapped underwater while surfing with a group. He later died. "We have taken this...
BEND, OR -- Late season snow will impact Memorial Day camping plans. Many Deschutes National Forest campgrounds slated to open this weekend will remain closed, including Lava Lake, Little Cultus and Three Creek Meadow. The Forest Service says snow depths along popular routes, like Cascade Lakes Highway, vary from one...
BEND, OR -- Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will host a Deschutes County town hall next week. The event will be live, but virtual. Click HERE for the link to watch. Other virtual town halls are planned for Lincoln County, Tillamook, Wasco County and Hood River, over the next week.
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County’s Budget Committee begins discussing the Fiscal Year 2023 budget on Monday. At just over $398 million, the proposed budget is a 5.8% increase over the current year. County Administrator Nick Lelack says there are a couple of big capital projects, including the courthouse expansion,...
Comments / 0