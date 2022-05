ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region can expect more rain before the Memorial Day weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be around off and on for the next couple of days. There will be waves of downpours with dry time in between, starting Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. The rain will exit the area Wednesday morning, with scattered storms redeveloping in the afternoon into Thursday.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO