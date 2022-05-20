ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, OR

High School Baseball

By KBND Sports
 4 days ago

IN PREP BASEBALL, LAPINE CONCLUDES THE 3A REGULAR SEASON TODAY WITH A DOUBLEHEADER...

kbnd.com

kbnd.com

kbnd.com

kbnd.com

Submit Questions for Sen. Wyden Town Hall

BEND, OR -- Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will host a Deschutes County town hall next week. The event will be live, but virtual. Click HERE for the link to watch. Other virtual town halls are planned for Lincoln County, Tillamook, Wasco County and Hood River, over the next week.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Scammer Claims to be BPD Detective

BEND, OR -- Police impersonators are again trying to dupe Central Oregonians with scam phone calls. On Sunday afternoon, Bend Police were informed that a person received a call from someone purporting to be Bend Police Officer Andrew Davis. The caller identified himself as a detective, provided an incorrect badge number and claimed he had a subpoena preventing the would-be victim from leaving the country. The person became suspicious, and a coworker contacted BPD to verify the call.
BEND, OR
Deschutes Co. Budget Meetings Start Monday

BEND, OR -- Deschutes County’s Budget Committee begins discussing the Fiscal Year 2023 budget on Monday. At just over $398 million, the proposed budget is a 5.8% increase over the current year. County Administrator Nick Lelack says there are a couple of big capital projects, including the courthouse expansion,...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

