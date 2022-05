MONDAY A SEMI HEADING EAST ON 56 OVERTURNED AND DAMAGED THE ROADWAY AND TOOK OUT SEVERAL POWER POLES AS OF THIS WRITING CREWS WERE STILL WORKING ON GETTING THE POWER POLES REPLACED AND INDOT IS WORKING ON GETTING THE ROADWAY REPAIRED ONCE ALL OF THIS DONE THE ROADWAY WILL BE REOPENED AT THIS TIME THE DETOUR IS FERRY STREET TO FULTON STREET BACK TO 56 BARRICADES ARE IN PLACE.

MADISON, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO