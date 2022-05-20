Check out new Chicago song "If This Is Goodbye"

Click here to read the full article. BET+’s “Martin: The Reunion” has been given a premiere date: The special, which reunites the cast of the iconic 1990s Fox sitcom, will debut June 16 on the streamer. That’s one of several summer premiere dates BET+ is set to announce on Wednesday, Variety has learned exclusively. According to BET+, the 90-minute reunion brings back original stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to reminisce about the show’s five seasons. The show even takes place on the iconic “Martin” living room set and is hosted by Affion Crockett. “The cast...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO