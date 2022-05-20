ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

Illinois father convicted of giving son rifle used to kill 4 people at a Waffle House in Tennessee

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkYWP_0fkyFFIe00

PEKIN, Ill. — An Illinois father has been convicted of illegally giving his son an assault-style rifle that he used to kill four people in 2018 at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

The Journal Star says Jeffrey Reinking was convicted last week of “illegal delivery of a firearm to a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years,”

The Associated Press says Tazewell County prosecutors argued that Jeffrey knew that his son, Travis Reinking, had sought mental health treatment in 2016. They say in May 2016, police were called out to a pharmacy where Travis told them that he believed Taylor Swift was stalking him and in 2017, he showed up at the White House unarmed and demanded to meet with then-President Donald Trump, according to the AP. Jeffrey’s lawyers argued that he was unaware of any mental health issues.

Travis had his firearm owner’s identification card taken away by the Illinois State Police, which made it illegal for him to have any guns within Illinois, the AP says. Travis gave his guns to Jeffrey. The guns included an assault-style rifle, an AR-15, at the Waffle House in Tennessee that killed four people. The AP says sometime before the shooting, Jeffrey returned the guns, including the AR-15, to his son.

Travis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for four counts of first-degree murder and additional charges last February, according to the AP.

Reinking will be sentenced on June 17 and he is facing up to three years in prison. According to the Journal Star, he could get probation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

School massacre continues Texas' grim run of mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Once again, one of America's deadliest mass shootings happened in Texas. Past shootings targeted worshippers during a Sunday sermon, shoppers at a Walmart, students on a high school campus and drivers on a highway. Among the latest victims were 19 children and two teachers in the small town of Uvalde, west of San Antonio, where on Tuesday a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Lamenting a uniquely American tragedy, an anguished and angry President Joe Biden delivered an urgent call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman shot and killed at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. Biden spoke Tuesday night from the White House...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration says transgender people can not change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that temporarily blocked the Republican state's bid to restrict transgender rights. The state health department said in...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Pekin, IL
Tazewell County, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Tazewell County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Tennessee, IL
WGAU

Former state AG sent to treatment after probation violation

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — (AP) — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, admitted Monday that she violated her probation when she was arrested for drunken driving in March. Kathleen Kane, the first woman and first...
NORRISTOWN, PA
WGAU

Midterm updates | Britt, Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate is going to a June runoff between Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks after neither candidate captured a majority of the vote. The winner of the runoff will face the Democratic nominee in November to determine who will...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Victims, parents of Oxford school shooting victims sue school employees

OXFORD, Mich. — Victims and families of victims of the November Oxford school shooting in Michigan filed a lawsuit against the Oxford school district and school administrators, accusing them of violating legally mandated school safety policies and of violating students' constitutional rights. The lawsuit accused administrators of failing to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Georgia voters navigate rules passed after 2020 election

ATLANTA — (AP) — Tuesday's election in Georgia marked the biggest test yet of new voting restrictions enacted by Republicans in one of the nation's most important battleground states as voters decide hotly contested primary races for governor and the U.S. Senate. Election officials, poll workers and voters...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Donald Trump
WGAU

Indiana House backs override on veto of trans sports ban

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted Tuesday to override the GOP governor's veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports, setting up a Senate vote that would have Indiana join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws in the past two years.
INDIANA STATE
WGAU

Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation addressing the nation's gun violence problem as the latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. A gutted Murphy took to the Senate floor...
NEWTOWN, CT
WGAU

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP primary in Georgia

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five challengers Tuesday in a GOP primary race that tested how her conservative Georgia constituents judged her turbulent freshman term. Greene, 47, became a celebrity of the Republican Party's far-right fringe with her election two years ago as she embraced former President Donald Trump's...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

MENTONE, Texas — (AP) — The top elected official in a rural and sparsely populated West Texas county has been arrested after being accused of stealing cattle. Loving County Judge Skeet Jones, 71, and three other men were arrested on Friday on charges of livestock theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.
LOVING COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Murder#Violent Crime#The Journal Star#The Associated Press#Ap#The Illinois State Police#The Waffle House
WGAU

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger faces Trump ally

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is facing a tough primary challenge Tuesday, nearly two years after he drew the wrath of former President Donald Trump for refusing to try to overturn Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the state. Trump was...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Katie Britt, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's Republican primary for U.S. Senate is going to a June runoff between Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who overcame losing former President Donald Trump's endorsement to remain a contender for the GOP nomination. The candidates are seeking the Senate seat...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WGAU

Texas elementary school shooting: Coach Steve Kerr gets emotional discussing shooting

Golden State Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr called on politicians to end gun violence Tuesday following the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Kerr, whose team was getting ready to play Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, told a group of reporters that he would not be talking about basketball during the news conference. Nineteen children and two adults were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Tentative $161.5 million settlement reached in opioid trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Attorneys for the state of West Virginia and two remaining pharmaceutical manufacturers have reached a tentative $161.5 million settlement just as closing arguments were set to begin in a seven-week trial over the opioid epidemic, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Wednesday. Morrisey announced...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
WGAU

Suspected drunk driver allegedly kills horse, injures rider in California

KNIGHTSEN, Calif. — A suspected drunk driver allegedly killed a horse and injured a rider in California Friday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in Knightsen, California. KTVU says a driver allegedly hit and killed a horse. The rider on the horse was also injured. The rider was taken to the hospital by helicopter.
KNIGHTSEN, CA
WGAU

Texas school shooting: Matthew McConaughey, Selena Gomez, politicians react to latest mass shooting

As the nation continues to reel from yet another deadly day at a school in the U.S., people are mourning together on social media. Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter asking, “What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?”
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

GOP intervenes in 11th-hour Pa. Senate race ballot lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The national and state Republican parties are taking the same side as celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's neck-and-neck GOP primary contest for U.S. Senate and opposing a lawsuit that could help former hedge fund CEO David McCormick close the gap in votes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

Kemp, Perdue duel could end with Georgia's GOP primary

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday could spell an end to the faceoff between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, while Stacey Abrams will be crowned the Democratic Party's nominee after running unopposed. More than 850,000 Georgians cast ballots during weeks...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
69K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy