Many investors who pulled money out of the stock market in the last year now regret their decision. Some 38% of investors said they sold stocks last year due to a current event, according to a study from MagnifyMoney. Of that group, 40% said they wish they'd kept their money invested. The online survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers was conducted April 15 to 20.

