Here’s What Happened When Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcomed A Baby Boy

By alexbossip
 4 days ago

It’s a boy!

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Their First Child Together

Everyone’s buzzing over Rihanna welcoming a baby boy with her boo thang A$AP Rocky after months of iconic maternity looks, buzzy event appearances, and social media speculation.

Details on the bundle of joy are still forthcoming but TMZ reports that the couple’s son (whose name is unknown) was born on May 13th in Los Angeles.

Rihanna Dishes On A$AP Rocky Escaping From Her Friend Zone

The news comes after Rihanna and the rapper had a “rave-themed” baby shower weeks after Rih dished on their unlikely love story that started with her boo being locked up in the friend zone.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me and I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in,” she said in a candid interview with Vogue .

Rihanna Opens Up About Her Unplanned Pregnancy

While there wasn’t any planning that went into having her first child, the Fenty founder admits the pair weren’t planning against it.

“I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it,” she revealed. “I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s**t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.

At this point, we’re waiting to see if Rocky pops the question after calling Rih the love of his life in GQ’s Body Issue last May.

“In his love life, though, the change Rocky has experienced is drastic. It’s change in the same way that a Mega Millions lottery winner experiences change. Because A$AP Rocky is dating Rihanna. “The love of my life,” he calls her. “My lady.”

What’s it like for Rocky to be in a relationship?

“So much better when you got the One,” he replies without hesitation. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” Rocky is among our culture’s most unabashed ladies’ men, but he says he’s comfortable embracing monogamy: “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

How will you be celebrating the birth of Rihanna’s son? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over Rih & Rocky’s baby on the flip.

