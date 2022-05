MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for one of the three Belmond men charged as part of a stabbing last year in Mason City. 18-year-old Jaden Edel, 17-year-old Dominic Fogarty, and 17-year-old David Gordon were charged after two victims were held down, stabbed multiple times, and had property taken on April 1st of last year in the 200 block of 15th Northeast. All three originally pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery, a Class B felony and willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO