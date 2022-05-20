Another day, another soup cookie putting on a full display of hatred and racism.

Black Woman Attacked By Racist White Man At Arlington Gas Station

According to News4Jax , a 23-year-old Black woman named Rayme McCoy was attacked by a “ranting and raving” white man who was in an argument with someone else. McCoy says that the man was spouting off all types of racist slurs and approached her while she was standing at the register to pay. Upon asking the man to give her some space, he replied that he had his firearm in his car.

“So at that point, I felt threatened,” McCoy said. “He put his beers on the counter in front of my stuff and I slid them over and at that point, that’s when he started punching me in the face.”

You may find the video below disturbing. It isn’t bloody but it is violent. Press play at your own risk.

“I was literally shocked,” she said. “After the first hit, you can see my mouth drop. After actually seeing the video it’s just shocking to see there was other people there and nobody did anything.”

McCoy says she has abrasions, bruises, and ringing in her ears.

Two witnesses were interviewed by the police but at this point, no arrests have been made. Also of note, News4Jax confirmed that despite the fact that the man was spewing racist slurs, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is not classifying this attack as a hate crime—despite McCoy herself wanting it to be classified as such.

Go figure.

The post Racist White Man Seen Attacking Black Woman At Arlington Gas Station In Viral Video appeared first on Bossip .