ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, NY

Racist White Man Seen Attacking Black Woman At Arlington Gas Station In Viral Video

By hiphopobama
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWquT_0fky8Zuw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxHRX_0fky8Zuw00

Source: Krit of Studio OMG / Getty

Another day, another soup cookie putting on a full display of hatred and racism.

Black Woman Attacked By Racist White Man At Arlington Gas Station

According to News4Jax , a 23-year-old Black woman named Rayme McCoy was attacked by a “ranting and raving” white man who was in an argument with someone else. McCoy says that the man was spouting off all types of racist slurs and approached her while she was standing at the register to pay. Upon asking the man to give her some space, he replied that he had his firearm in his car.

“So at that point, I felt threatened,” McCoy said. “He put his beers on the counter in front of my stuff and I slid them over and at that point, that’s when he started punching me in the face.”

You may find the video below disturbing. It isn’t bloody but it is violent. Press play at your own risk.

“I was literally shocked,” she said. “After the first hit, you can see my mouth drop. After actually seeing the video it’s just shocking to see there was other people there and nobody did anything.”

McCoy says she has abrasions, bruises, and ringing in her ears.
Two witnesses were interviewed by the police but at this point, no arrests have been made. Also of note, News4Jax confirmed that despite the fact that the man was spewing racist slurs, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is not classifying this attack as a hate crime—despite McCoy herself wanting it to be classified as such.

Go figure.

The post Racist White Man Seen Attacking Black Woman At Arlington Gas Station In Viral Video appeared first on Bossip .

Comments / 45

✔M.ROUX.COM
4d ago

☝ANOTHER REASON WHY I CARRY PROTECTION( ankle🔫 holster..26 years)..It's a 🎲safe bet, they WOULDN'T get away with it if they were to attack me like that..

Reply(2)
13
Eileen Davis
4d ago

When is this going to end. Is absolutely shameful. I know prejudice always existed but now is out of control.

Reply(3)
16
Dee Le
4d ago

this was a hate crime..there are cameras outside to get his license plate..so what is the hold up

Reply(2)
30
Related
NBC New York

NYC Dad, 6-Year-Old Son Robbed of $30 at Gunpoint After Yankee Game

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a father and his 6-year-old son at gunpoint when they returned to their Bronx home after a Yankee game earlier this week, authorities say. The 40-year-old dad and his son were seen walking into their building lobby, near Sheridan Avenue and...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx visitor wakes up to find all four of her tires stolen

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (PIX11) — Lynette Bright, who was visiting her sister in the Bronx, got an unwelcome present. “She startled me out of my sleep to tell me that all my tires [were] gone,” Bright said. All four tires were stolen overnight, she added. And it seems to be the gift the keeps on […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Arlington, NY
PIX11

Suspect in slaying of Bronx girl, 11, surrenders

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An 18-year-old suspect in the Bronx shooting death of 11-year-old Khyara Tay turned himself in on Monday, officials said. Matthew Godwin, 15, allegedly fired a deadly shot while on a scooter driven by Omar Bojang, police said. Godwin was arrested Friday, but the search for Bojang continued until he turned himself in […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime
PIX11

Man accidentally shoots himself during Harlem subway argument: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man accidentally shot himself in the leg during a dispute on a southbound no. 2 train early Sunday, police said.  The 27-year-old man pulled out a gun during a dispute near Lenox Avenue and West 116th Street just before 3 a.m., officials said. He brandished the gun and threatened the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Man fatally shot riding subway in apparently unprovoked Manhattan attack

A man was fatally shot in an apparently unprovoked attack while riding a Manhattan subway train Sunday morning, cops said. The 48-year-old victim was riding a Manhattan-bound Q train station and approaching the Canal St. station, sitting in the last car in the train, when he was shot in the chest about 11:45 a.m., police said. “According to witnesses, the suspect was walking back and forth in ...
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Dustin Franco, 22, Arrested

On Sunday, May 22, 2022,at 2031 hours, the following 22-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 13th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Dustin Franco. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, shot multiple times in East Flatbush, Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said Monday morning. The teen was shot in the leg and torso near East 39th Street and Glenwood Road in East Flatbush around 11 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to a hospital. Police described his condition as […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy