Celtics grab huge 127-102 Game 2 victory, even series 1-1: highlights

By Cameron Tabatabaie
 5 days ago
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics needed a big turnaround heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, and, boy, oh boy, did they deliver.

Though the Miami Heat led by as many as eight points in the first quarter, once the Celtics dialed in, it was blouses for the Heat. Boston erupted on offense, anchored by lights-out shooting from deep and stingy defense. The Celts built a 70-45 lead at halftime, and continued to dominate until the final horn. It was a huge statement win for a team looking to get into gear.

Bringing Marcus Smart and Al Horford back was huge for the Celtics. The offense had more rhythm and purpose, and Boston had Miami looking confused on the defensive end. Marcus Smart was particularly good, pouring in 24 points, 9 rebounds, 12 assists and 3 steals.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, played to their star potential, something that was sorely lacking in Game 1. Tatum and Brown combined for 61 points on 17-30 shooting from the floor. The action heads to Boston, where the Celtics will look to expand on their statement Game 2 victory.

Check out the highlights from Thursday’s action, thanks to our friends at NBC Sports Boston.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

