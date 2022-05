A fast-food restaurant on Columbia’s heavily-traveled Clark lane is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for full-time employees. Kentucky Fried Chicken has posted a sign in front of its store, highlighting the offer. Positions start at $13 an hour, and you can apply on-line. Hiring signs are posted at most of the restaurants on Clark lane, as they try to find employees in this tough labor market.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO