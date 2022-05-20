ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Memorial Day event at Teague Park featuring Gov. Greg Abbott

ktbb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGVIEW — Gov. Greg Abbott will highlight a community-wide Memorial Day event May 30 at Teague Park in Longview. The City of Longview, Gregg County,...

ktbb.com

Comments / 9

Related
CBS19

Craig to become Gregg County Pct. 4 commissioner after runoff win

LONGVIEW, Texas — A former Gregg County commissioner has defeated Gregg County Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown in the runoff election for the Democratic nomination. Danny Craig Sr., who served as Pct. 4 commissioner for two terms from 1999 to 2006, won against Brown Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results. There is no Republican challenger in November.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Tree on Longview powerline cuts power to neighborhood

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview neighborhood is without power after a storm on Tuesday. It happened in the 300 block of Erskine Drive around 3:30 p.m. The Longview Fire Department blocked off part of the street to traffic while waiting for SWEPCO to arrive on scene. Area residents say...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas schools hiring for the 2022-23 school year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than a dozen East Texas schools have taken to social media and posted that they have teaching positions and are more open for the next school year. School districts like Lindale ISD have been trying to retain teachers by raising salaries, but state funding has limited the amount of those […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Government
Gregg County, TX
Government
County
Gregg County, TX
City
Lawn, TX
CBS19

Meet Grape from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Grape — from the SPCA of East Texas. Grape, is an 11-week-old lab-hound mix and is just a sweetheart, like his mama!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the Snippet Clinic, at 3405...
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 15. Flaggers will be controlling traffic. There will also be a herbicide unit in various locations throughout the county. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be widening pavement on FM 449 westbound from the Harrison County line to FM 2751. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Click this link for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Runoff election sees high voter turnout

TYLER — Early elections for runoffs saw 3,058 republicans and 721 democrats for a total of 3,779 voters. According to our news partner KETK, the Smith County election office says they have seen a total of 3,951 voters so far for Election Day, making for a great runoff voter turn out. “A lot of people think oh it’s the primaries and then oh it’s the runoff and they don’t realize that’s when for example the democrats are picking the Lieutenant governor, who’s going to run in the general election for lieutenant governor, for attorney general. This is a big deal,” said Nancy Nichols, electioneer. Nancy Nichols says making sure East Texans know the importance of voting will help more people come out. They have seen an increase of younger people, but not as many as they hoped for.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KSST Radio

Wylie Teen Applying For Driver’s License Receives Ride To Jail Instead

A Wylie teen applying for his driver’s license received a ride to jail instead, according to jail reports. Nathaniel William Caldwell went to Texas Department of Public Safety Office in Sulphur Springs to obtain a driver’s license. A records check showed the 19-year-old Wylie resident to be wanted in Collin County on a sexual assault charge. He was detained while DPS communications operators awaited confirmation from Collin County that the warrant was active.
WYLIE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Important Message from Kilgore, TX Animal Control About Baby Wildlife

Kilgore, Texas Animal Control took to their Facebook page recently to share an important reminder and/or message regarding baby wildlife. One of the sweetest parts of springtime is seeing the baby wildlife. Here in East Texas, seeing all of the new life is precious, uplifting, and feels like something straight out of a Disney movie. And if you are an animal lover like me, even MORE so.
KILGORE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

New Taco Truck Rolling Up Today In Lufkin, Texas

As I write this a new taco truck is setting up for its first day in operation at the Brookshire Brothers Gaslight parking lot in Lufkin at 1807 West Frank Ave. They will be in between Brookshire Brothers and Pilgrim’s Pride. The taco truck won't be hard to spot...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: SPCA of East Texas struggling to house large number of rescued animals

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Texas Shakespeare Festival’s Matthew Simpson about the arrival of cast and crew and preparations for this year’s festival at Kilgore College. WEBXTRA: Palestine ISD teacher killed in crash, students injured. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mayor Jerzy Łużniak of Tyler's Polish sister city, Jelenia...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Covid
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Palestine ISD teacher killed in crash, students injured

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Texas Shakespeare Festival’s Matthew Simpson about the arrival of cast and crew and preparations for this year’s festival at Kilgore College. Mayor Jerzy Łużniak of Tyler's Polish sister city, Jelenia Góra, released this video in Polish, expressing appreciation for donations to refugee relief.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Your Toll 49 Bills are About to Become a Little Less Crazy–Here is Why

Wait, does this mean the "powers that be" have been actually listening to us here in East Texas? Well, we shall see. If for some reason you're not familiar with or have chosen to avoid it, Toll 49 is "a corridor that connects residents in Tyler, Longview, and Marshall, in addition to giving an easier route to access the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex," writes CBS 19.
TYLER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Giant Mural Going Up At Atkinson Candy In Lufkin, Texas

What was just a stark brick wall is turning into a captivating art piece on the front of the Atkinson Candy Companies building located at 1608 West Frank Avenue in Lufkin. The colorful mural is being painted to commemorate their 90 years in operation making amazing candy for everyone to enjoy.
LUFKIN, TX
Texas Monthly

East Texas’s Most Exciting New Store Is Hidden in a Small-town Mansion

As I pull up to the grand estate, I can see multiple chimneys, Juliet balconies, and a brick path leading up to a massive set of French doors. The scene looks like something out of a fairy tale, but the towering loblolly pines lining the driveway snap me back to reality: I’m in Texas, two hours east of Dallas and halfway between Longview and the tiny town of Gilmer. Josh Smallwood, wearing a T-shirt and jeans, greets me with a smile and escorts me inside his former home, now the headquarters of 80 Acre Market.
GILMER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
101.5 KNUE

Thank You to Point Police Department and Sheriff for Going Above and Beyond

Our East Texas police officers have a job that none of us would be willing to do. Some have found it easy to armchair quarterback the decisions they make having no idea the stress they are under during a tough situation. That's why it is our job as your local radio station to pass along a story like this out of Rains County where the sheriff's department and City of Point police went above and beyond to help out one of the citizens they serve.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Dutch Bros. Coffee Has Big Plans For Tyler and Longview

In East Texas, you can joke and say that there's literally a bank, church, and Mexican food restaurant on every corner. There's one more business category you can almost add to that list - the coffee shop. Yeah, they are everywhere now. Things are percolating right now, however, there will...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

East Texas man no longer missing

LAKE WRIGHT PATMAN, La. (KSLA) — A man missing in East Texas no longer is considered to be missing. “Search crews were notified by a landowner that he had game camera pictures of the missing individual headed away from the lake,” Capt. Shawn Hervey, of Texas Game Wardens, said Sunday evening.
CASS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy