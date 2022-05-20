Rabies alert issued for part of Jackson County

Effective: 2022-05-23 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Liberty; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 345 PM EDT/245 PM CDT/. * At 302 PM EDT/202 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chipley to 9 miles southwest of Marianna to 8 miles west of Blountstown, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blountstown, Marianna, Chipley, Chattahoochee, Bradford, Sneads, Bristol, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood, Altha, Alford, Rock Bluff, Moose Pond, Clarksville, Ocheesee, Selman, Abe Springs, Chipola and Camps Head. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

