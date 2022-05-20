ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Rabies alert issued for part of Jackson County

By WJHG Newsroom
wtvy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After multiple exposure incidents involving foxes that have either tested positive for rabies or have shown behavior consistent with rabies, an alert has been issued for part of Jackson County. Health Department officials say the southern half of the county is under a rabies...

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 1

WMBB

Franklin County sheriff accuses FWC of failing to respond to bear issue

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County authorities are still concerned about at least one bear, and maybe more, roaming around the county. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission has had a ‘cavalier’ attitude about black bears, like the one that was seen walking through a cemetery this weekend. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Missing Decatur County teen found safe

As of 10 p.m. Monday, 17-year-old Collasha James was found safe, according to the Decatur County Sheriff's Office. The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs the community's help in locating a missing teen. 17-year-old Collasha James was last seen on Saturday, May 21, around 6:00 P.M. James is missing from the...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Healthmark employees reach one month without pay

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – There are still no answers about the future of the Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs. The hospital’s emergency room has been closed for more than two months. Administrators originally told us the remodeling job would take no more than four weeks. That’s forced EMS crews to take emergency […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Panama City receives $30-million cash in insurance settlement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The city of Panama City is getting another large settlement to put towards Hurricane Michael recovery. The city commission approved the memorandum with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust Tuesday morning. The total value of the settlement is around $73-million. Around $40-million of that has been used already on immediate repairs […]
getthecoast.com

Truck vs. Okaloosa bridge median

Let’s get right into the news you need to know about this morning…. The Okaloosa County Mosquito Control Program sprays for mosquitoes county-wide excluding federal and state-owned land. Mosquito spray trucks generally begin operating 1 hour before sunset and/or in the 1 hour after sunrise. “We are spraying Kontrol...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Dogs intentionally shot found floating in Coffee Co.

DOUBLE BRIDGES CREEK, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has an update on a case of animal cruelty. As we first reported, a Coffee Springs man is accused of shooting and killing dogs, then tossing them off a bridge. Over the weekend, the bodies of a half dozen or more dogs...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for May 24, 2022

Autumn Bramblet, 40, Bainbridge, Georgia: Failure to appear- giving false name to law enforcement officer: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Alexis Poke, 26, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Okaloosa County: Florida Highway Patrol. Malachi Collazo, 20, Chattahoochee, Florida: Retail theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Valle, 55, Marianna, Florida: Burglary...
MARIANNA, FL
wtvy.com

Stolen property from six states stored in local warehouse

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A con artist couple used a local warehouse to store many of their ill-gotten gains. Joshua William Matheny is wanted in six different states for stealing what investigators believe to be around $250,000 in goods. His crimes involve diesel fuel and burglaries across the Wiregrass—as well...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

News 4 Decision 2022

Houston County Probate Judge Patrick Davenport speaks with News 4 about voter turnout. Red or blue? A look at Georgia’s electorate ahead of the primary. Buddy Check: Stroke Awareness Month with Dr. Scott Everett. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 3:18 PM UTC.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
waltonso.org

STATE ATTORNEY GINGER BOWDEN ANNOUNCES THREE SENTENCED IN MAY AS A RESULT OF WALTON COUNTY INVESTIGATIONS

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announces that Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Wells sentenced Timothy Lee Farris on May 17, 2022, to twenty-five years in Florida’s Department of Corrections, including a ten-year minimum mandatory sentence, for Burglary of a Dwelling while Armed with a Firearm, and five years in Florida’s Department of Corrections concurrent for Possession of Methamphetamine. A Walton County jury found Farris guilty of these charges on March 10, 2022.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms wins third term

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms has defeated his two challengers easily to secure his third term in office. Helms was facing a challenge from Slocomb Police Chief Scotty Howerton and veteran lawman Tim Forehand. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson also has won reelection. He defeated...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Jackson, Liberty, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Liberty; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 345 PM EDT/245 PM CDT/. * At 302 PM EDT/202 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chipley to 9 miles southwest of Marianna to 8 miles west of Blountstown, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blountstown, Marianna, Chipley, Chattahoochee, Bradford, Sneads, Bristol, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood, Altha, Alford, Rock Bluff, Moose Pond, Clarksville, Ocheesee, Selman, Abe Springs, Chipola and Camps Head. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Watch: Bear seen roaming Apalachicola

APALACHICOLA, Fla, (The Apalachicola Times) — If you’ve seen a bear lumbering through backyards in Apalachicola, your eyes are not deceiving you. The report of a nice-sized Florida black bear was first called into the Apalachicola Police Department Saturday afternoon, according to Chief Bobby Varnes, and since that time, there’s been quite a few reports. […]
APALACHICOLA, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Fountain woman set house on fire with child inside

CORRECTION: The date of the crime was incorrectly reported in the initial report. It has been corrected in this version. FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fountain woman set her curtains on fire and tried to burn her house down while an 11-year-old was inside the home, according to court records. On April 16, Summer Dykes, […]
wtvy.com

Alcohol referendum will be on Henry County’s election ballot

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One item on Tuesday’s ballot for Henry County voters is an alcohol referendum. If approved, alcohol sales will be allowed on Sunday’s after 2 p.m. It’s important to note, only establishments in the county would be affected. Cities like Abbeville and Headland...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Shoupe sizzles in chairman victory over two opponents

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Brandon Shoupe will become Houston County’s new chairman after turning back challenges from his two Republican opponents on Tuesday, one of them his longtime fellow commissioner. Riding a strong performance in western areas of the county, Shoupe outdistanced Doug Sinquefield and Webb businessman Bobby...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Decision 2022: News4 Primary Election Wrap

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The polls are closed and the results are in for May 24th’s primary election. News4 provided LIVE team coverage throughout the day around the Wiregrass and from the capitol city. Want to see the results? Click here. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

8-year-old left in cockroach-infested home, couple arrested

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies found an 8-year-old girl within reach of various drug paraphernalia and surrounded by cockroaches at a Fort Walton Beach home. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said Paul and Rachel Griner are charged with child neglect after a traffic stop Monday morning on Beal Parkway. OCSO […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Black bear hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 98 in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. -- A black bear was hit and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning on Okaloosa Island. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tells Channel 3 it happened around 2 a.m. on Highway 98. The FWC says the bear was a juvenile male, approximately 100 pounds. A...

