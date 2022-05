Few wireless features are as convenient and important in your life as Bluetooth, which allows you to share and access data between devices. Bluetooth is the very reason why you can go for a run while listening to your favorite music without getting tangled up in wires — and that’s just one of its myriad perks. But the fact remains: you may notice your phone’s battery dwindles so much faster when you’re using Bluetooth. If the cost of using the feature is a dead phone, is it even worth it?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO