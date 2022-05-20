ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin Morikawa yelled the most relatable/hilarious thing after hitting his tee shot in the water

 4 days ago
Golf is a very hard game. You know that if you’ve played it and you know that if you’re watching the pros play today in the second round of the very windy PGA Championship at Southern Hills CC in Tulsa.

Take Collin Morikawa, for instance. He’s the No. 3 player in the world but as we all know that doesn’t mean he’s immune from hitting bad shots just because of his ranking. Golf is hard, after all.

The two-time major champ hit a bad tee shot on the very difficult par-4 18th hole and he knew immediately after hitting it that it was a bad tee shot.

His reaction was so darn relatable:

The “GREAT JOB!” part at the end is so good.

Let’s get you caught up on some other things from the PGA Championship.

