Paulette M. Weidler of Williamsport passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Geisinger Danville. She was born May 11, 1959, in Williamsport. She is survived by three children, Jill Glace of Williamsport, Ashley (Phillip Schell) Glace of Linden, David Weidler of Williamsport, her fiancé Dave Rall of Williamsport, and eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild with one more on the way, three sisters, and many more other loving family members.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO