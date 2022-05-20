4 NBA draft sleepers who have dominated the combine and shouldn't have to return to school

The NBA draft combine is one of the most exciting events of the basketball season, and it teaches us a lot about the next generation of players.

One of the lessons we can learn from the event is whether or not someone will stay in this class and become professional, or if they want to return for another year of college basketball.

Last season, for example, Kansas wing Ochai Agbaji tested the NBA draft waters before he opted to return to college. He went on to win the national championship.

When players like Agbaji are testing the waters of the NBA draft while maintaining the eligibility to return to school, they receive feedback from scouts and executives as they make their decision about turning pro. Some have used that feedback to improve their draft stock, while others were satisfied with what they gleaned and opted to take the proverbial leap to the next level.

Based on what we have seen from the NBA draft combine so far, here are some of the no-brainer decisions. Others (e.g. Dalen Terry, Josh Minott, Harrison Ingram, Jaylin Williams, John Butler, Moussa Diabate, etc.) will have a tougher choice.

These were the top standouts who are testing the waters, but others (like Ryan Rollins and Trevion Williams) have already elapsed their eligibility.

1

Jalen Williams (Santa Clara)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The breakout star of the NBA draft combine was Santa Clara’s, and for good reason. Williams has an absolutely insane physical profile, and one ideal for success in the modern NBA.

Although he isn’t particularly tall, Williams has a 7-foot-2.25 wingspan. Not only is his wingspan differential one of the longest on record, however, but he also finished in the 90th percentile or better in his three-quarter sprint and his standing vertical.

He has a rare blend of speed, vertical pop, and length that we haven’t seen much of outside hyper-athletic wings like Donovan Mitchell — who was another player who drastically improved his draft stock when he participated in the NBA draft combine.

I noticed something crazy about Williams during my research, and it should help him tremendously. When you combine his standing reach and his max vertical, the numbers are mind-boggling.

Williams is just 6’4.5″ without shoes, but his max vertical reach of 12’0.5″ is ahead of vertical athletes like Aaron Gordon and John Collins as well as rim protectors like Rudy Gobert. (Yes, you read that right. This man can actually get higher than Gordon, Collins, and Gobert.)

So it makes sense he was one of the nation’s leaders in dunks and field goals made at the rim among players his size or shorter. Williams is a prototypical slasher who was also one of the leaders in unassisted rim makes.

The Santa Clara standout has a good feel for the game, showcased by his high assist and low turnover rate. He plays well with the ball in his hands, however, he was an efficient catch-and-shoot guy if he moves off the rock.

There are reasons to temper expectations about his overall impact, but I’m fairly confident front office executives will trip over themselves to get this type of player on their team.

2

Terquavion Smith (NC State)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

I was hyped on NC State’s Terquavion Smith when I published the March edition of our mock draft.

At the time, it felt like placing him in the first round was much higher than the consensus opinion of him after his freshman season. Smith was like our little secret, and although he was well-liked by some draft experts, he was not someone who appeared on too many mainstream mocks.

Perhaps it was because experts expected him to return for his sophomore campaign of college, but I don’t think he needs another year to improve his draft stock. I think he is, without question, a bona fide first-round talent with serious lottery potential.

Smith finished his first scrimmage with a game-high 17 points, playing well as a pick and roll ball-handler who is celebrated for his burst and unlimited shooting range. With his on-court confidence, he has earned comparisons to Jordan Poole. There is a reason why he sat out the second day of scrimmages on Friday.

Not only did he play well during the scrimmage, but he impressed during athletic testing. His lane agility, three-quarter sprint, and max vertical all ranked well above average for his position.

Of course, his game isn’t without holes. He got in some foul trouble during the scrimmage, although that can be chalked up to nerves. He only took one trip to the free-throw line, consistent with a lack of drawing contact while at NC State. While in college, he struggled to finish at the rim, especially when in a set offense.

But considering he is still only 19 years old, I’m buying as much stock in Smith as I can get. There is too much to like about him as a scorer who can create his own 3-pointer off the dribble.

3

Christian Braun (Kansas)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

How do you win a national championship and still fly under the radar?

I’m not entirely sure, but Kansas wing Christian Braun is doing exactly that. Braun tested as one of the best vertical athletes in this class, and he looked good during shooting drills as well. He has a “lot of NBA fans” around the league, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Braun was 2-for-9 from the field during the combine scrimmage, which wasn’t a particularly encouraging shooting clip. However, I came away satisfied with what I saw.

Whenever I’m evaluating prospects, I like to think about what they can add for their team when you strip away their usage rate. Braun finished the game with 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals.

Those are exactly the kind of numbers you need from your role players, and with a championship already under his belt, I think that Braun is ready to do exactly that.

4

Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest)

Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve got a big feature coming out on Jaka LaRavia soon, so I don’t want to spoil any of the fun beforehand. But I’ll tell you this much: LaRavia is an incredibly impressive prospect.

The Wake Forest standout forward was scheduled to compete in five-on-five scrimmages during the combine. But after participating in his athletic testing and measurements, he bowed out, leading many to speculate that LaRavia is someone who got a first-round promise.

Although I was excited to see LaRavia in the scrimmages, I like the decision. He tested well while in Chicago, finishing 95th percentile in lane agility and 87th percentile in the shuttle run.

His measurements were similar to what Kyle Kuzma recorded in 2017. Much like LaRavia, Kuzma was also an upperclassman who soared up draft boards during the pre-draft process.

LaRavia is someone who will impress teams with his knowledge of the game during the interview process, and he has a good understanding of how he can contribute at the next level. He can provide an immediate impact on an NBA team, and his NBA draft combine performance suggested as much.