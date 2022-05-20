ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PGA Championship, live stream, time, TV channels, streaming info, how to watch

By FTW Staff
 4 days ago
The PGA Championship will continue on Friday morning from beautiful Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the first time since 2007. Rory McIlroy is still leading the pack heading into Round 2 on Friday with a 5-under followed by four golfers at 4-under and right on Rory’s heels.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.

PGA Championship

  • When: Friday, May 20
  • Time: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ exclusive coverage
  • Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch now)

Featured Groups, Friday

  • Scheffler / Rahm / Morikawa
  • Johnson / Cantlay / Thomas
  • Koepka / Lowry / Scott
  • Day / Fowler / Varner
  • PGA Tour Odds and Betting Lines

PGA Tour odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Want some action on the PGA Tour? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

