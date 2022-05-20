ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Media Advisory: Vaccine scientist Peter Hotez will give virtual talk sponsored by UB

By Ellen Goldbaum
University at Buffalo Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo is sponsoring a virtual talk on “The COVID-19 Vaccines: Science vs. Anti-science” by prominent vaccine scientist, self-described science explainer and “misinformation antagonist” Peter J. Hotez, MD, PhD, on June 9 at noon. Free and open to the...

www.buffalo.edu

Comments / 0

Related
University at Buffalo Reporter

Computational Cell Biology, Anatomy & Pathology (MS)

The future of research in the fields of Cell Biology, Anatomy, and Pathology will be dominated by scientists whose knowledge of biological structure is supplemented by proficiency in imaging methodology and quantitative approaches. The Master’s program in Computational Cell Biology, Anatomy & Pathology seeks to position graduates to best engage in that environment. We provide training in the traditional biological subjects of cell biology, anatomy, and pathology while incorporating digital image analysis and computational modeling in our core courses.
SCIENCE
University at Buffalo Reporter

How do communities adapt to limited food resources?

Samina Raja, professor of urban and regional planning, and director of UB’s Food Lab, which works with community groups in Buffalo to build sustainable food systems and healthy communities, appeared on NPR’s All Things Considered to discuss the mass shooting in Buffalo. “When there aren't food resources, how do people adapt? And what are the social networks and relationships that help them survive in times of crises?,” said Raja. In the last two days, it's those social networks, she said, that have been getting people through. People have mobilized.
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Honors College celebrates four decades supporting students

In 1981, students attending UB were heading to classes while listening to songs like “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes, or “Endless Love” by Diana Ross and Lionel Ritchie. Maybe they were wearing “rad” jean jackets and getting ready for “gnarly” exams.
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

BOLD Fellowships bring international entrepreneurs to UB

UB’s entrepreneurial ecosystem continues to attract global talent, the latest a group of 15 young entrepreneurs from Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) who recently took part in a three-week boot camp at UB as part of the BOLD Fellowship program. The BOLD Fellowship is an entrepreneurship development program for young...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccines#Autism#Educational Research#Microbiology#Media Advisory#Ub#The University At Buffalo
University at Buffalo Reporter

How the Buffalo shooting livestream went viral

In a story on how the mass shooting in Buffalo went viral via livestream, The Verge quotes Maria Y. Rodriguez, assistant professor of social work, who studies social media and its effects on communities of color. The original clip’s widespread reach means it will likely never go away. Acknowledging this reality and figuring out how to move forward will be essential, says Rodriguez. Certain practices on the part of platforms could minimize harm to the public, like sensitive content filters that give users the option to view potentially upsetting material or to simply scroll past, Rodriguez says. But hate crimes aren’t new and similar attacks are likely to happen again. Moderation, if done effectively, could limit how violent material travels — but what to do with the perpetrator is what has kept Rodriguez awake at night. “What do we do about him and other people like him?” she says. “What do we do about the content creators?”
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy