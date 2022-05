ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday’s debut for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota was an event months in the making. The creation of the new Series was announced at PRI in December, more than five whole months ago. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, everything finally came to fruition with the official launching of the Midget division at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO