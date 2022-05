The idea behind this “Leaders in Our Neighborhood” (LION) column is to highlight people in our community who do extraordinary things but fly below many folks’ radar. I have wanted to feature Anne Reiner for several years, ever since we sat down in Backhouse Cafe on 4th Street in Williamsport (another place that needs to get more attention), and she pitched her idea of a different kind of news media. Anne envisioned a website that would talk about things going on in our area that others did not want to touch. As a young lady in her late twenties, she hoped that such a site would tap into millennials, as well as others who would appreciate raw truth.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO