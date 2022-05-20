ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Nyack, NY

Frustrations boil over from water problems in West Nyack

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Some residents in West Nyack are boiling mad over days of water problems in the community.

A major pipeline burst Wednesday morning, leaving many without water for days.

Many of those affected are still under a boil water advisory.

Some have taken to posting signs of frustration saying they feel the Nyack Water District failed to communicate properly about the situation and when water would be restored.

Nyack officials say they understand that the notification process needs to be improved and will work to address that issue.

