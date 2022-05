Love is in the air! Several country stars have decided to say "I Do" in 2022, and many more are planning to celebrate that special day later this year. Burgeoning country star Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light tied the knot in March with a sleek and sophisticated ceremony in Tomball, Texas. The COVID-19 pandemic has led some brides to go for a more intimate and customized celebration. Meghan Linsey and Tyler Cain eloped to Hawaii and exchanged vows on the island's sandy, scenic beaches.

