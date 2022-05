From the National Weather Service • Duluth • May 24, 2022. Overall, quiet weather conditions will continue through Friday. However, there will be a mid-week speed bump on Wednesday, as an area of low pressure brings increasing chances of rain showers to the Northland. The heaviest rainfall amounts with this system are expected over northwest Wisconsin, where most locations will see between 0.75” to 1.00+”. Rainfall totals should gradually taper off the farther northwest you go. Rain chances will decrease Thursday, with a dry day on Friday. Then, chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase, beginning Saturday, lasting through Memorial Day.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO