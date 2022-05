Grab a pizza and beer one last time.Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash. It hasn’t been a great week for pizza and beer lovers in the Old Pueblo. Only a few days ago, Ten55 Brewing Company announced it would be shutting down its downtown brewery in search of a new location. That took one popular food and drink location off the map for locals for at least the remainder of the summer. But now, a second restaurant and brewery destination has informed patrons it would no longer be serving guests. Only this time, there will not be any relocating. It will be shutting down for good.

