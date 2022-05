The latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches is perfect for endless days skating the streets. The new GA-2100 watches are hella slim, and hella compact—just what you need for those long seshes where you don’t know where you’re going but you do know that you need to be home for dinner on time or your mom is going to kill you (she’s making that bomb green-bean casserole tonight).

