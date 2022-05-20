ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque’s Mac & Cheese Fest Made a Delicious Return!

By Steve Pulaski
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thursday, May 19th, 2022 marked the return of a delicious event that has gone by the wayside the last two years in lieu of the pandemic. The Dubuque Mac & Cheese Fest came back with a roar last night with hundreds flooding the Grand River Conference Center in pursuit of some...

103.3 WJOD

June 4: Galena to host its First Food Truck Fight®

Over the past decade, we've seen the food cart go from simple offerings to evolving into hot dogs to taco carts to the all-out gourmet battle. Today, the typical food truck has everything from fancy ethnic and fusion cuisine to wood-fired pizza and rotisserie chicken to tricked-out cupcakes and ice cream and everything in-between.
GALENA, IL
103.3 WJOD

Asbury Eagles Club Hosting “Timmy Tough” Fundraiser

The Asbury Eagles Club will be hosting a chicken dinner fundraiser for a local nine-year-old boy on June 2nd from 5 to 8 pm. That boy is Timmy Francois, the son of Sarah and Jason Francois (Helling). Timmy, nicknamed "Timmy Tough," has been diagnosed with B-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia, the most common type of cancer found in children. Simply put, it's a disease that makes children more susceptible to infections due to insufficient protection provided by B-Cells.
ASBURY, IA
103.3 WJOD

Photos: Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

My wife and I like to get out and hike... A LOT. And why not, it's good for you and you get to experience the world around you. This weekends trip was no exception. It's a blast to get out and enjoy all the awesome things that changing seasons bring. We're now fully into spring weather, and only summer heat can make these flowers pop even more at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. Take a stroll with me through Marshall park and enjoy the sites of early spring in our local Dubuque Arboretum.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque, IA
Dubuque, IA
Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque’s Got A Sharp New Date Night

Free night? Check. Group of friends or a date? Check. Ice-cold Beverages? Check. Closed-toed shoes? Check. Hey, wait. Where are we going with this? Axes? Check… Wait. Seriously though! If you haven’t heard of Dubuque’s coolest new experience; it's Bustin’ Axe on Central Avenue in Dubuque. Think darts, but with axes, and knives, and saws, and cards? Yup! You can do it all with several different packages to choose from; all offering you an hour of throwing and enjoyment starting at just $20 and ranging up to $30 for some black light axe throwing. That sounds wicked cool.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Sampling Local Beers on Craft Beer Week (Part Two)

It's now come time for part two of my special Craft Beer Week piece. Earlier this week, I tried three different local beers, two from Iowa, one from Wisconsin. Now, I've successfully finished off the custom six pack I purchase in honor of this glorious week. After trying a Mexican...
IOWA CITY, IA
103.3 WJOD

Special Celebration at Dubuque Farmers Market This Saturday

The Dubuque Farmers Market will happen again this Saturday May 21, With a little something extra taking place. "Touch a Truck" The City of Dubuque is celebrating National Public Works Week, May 15-21, 2022. The week recognizes the contributions of public works professionals to the communities they serve. Public works...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

PHOTOS: Cascade’s 8th Annual Wing Fest

One of my favorite foods and local events took over Riverview Park in Cascade this past weekend! The Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce's 8th Annual Cascade Wing Fest was a blast in Cascade, Iowa. The afternoon of fun, friends, and community from 3 to 7pm; featured all of the things you could possibly want from a great wing festival. The main ingredient is of course killer chicken wings, along with cold beverages and great music.
CASCADE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Five Flags Theater: Larry Fleet LIVE!

It’s official, rising country singer-songwriter Larry Fleet takes over the Five Flags Theater in Dubuque on Friday August 19th. Known for the recent hit “Where I Find God” and touring stints with Morgan Wallen, Willie Nelson, and Jake Owen, don’t miss his Dubuque debut. Tickets for the concert will go on sale this Friday morning (May 20th) at 10am at the Five Flags Box Office and online via Ticketmaster.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson Bike Night is Back!

Hang on to your handlebars; Bike Night is BACK at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson from 5 to 9pm tomorrow night (Thursday, May 19th)! Kickstart your fun this spring and throughout the summer on WJOD for your chance to enjoy live music, awesome food and beverages, and win amazing prizes!. Throughout the...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Free Admission to Eagle Point Park in Dubuque This Saturday

The City of Dubuque has joined the National Park Trust and communities across the country in proclaiming this Saturday, May 21, as national “Kids to Parks Day.” In celebration, all vehicle entrance fees to Eagle Point Park in Dubuque this Saturday will be waived. Other opportunities to celebrate...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Did You Catch Dubuque on John McGivern’s Travel Show?

If you're a fan of travel shows, you absolutely should make a note to watch John McGivern's Main Streets. McGivern is a Milwaukee based actor/personality, who recently launched his own program dedicated to exploring the various quaint towns in the Midwest. He's probably best known for his role as Bruce McIntosh in the Disney movie The Princess Diaries, but he has also done commercials for the likes of Kohl's and Sears.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque’s Riverview Park Provides Spectacular Views & Affordable Camping

The Mississippi Valley is as reposeful as a dreamland, nothing worldly about it...nothing to hang a fret or a worry upon." Life along the Mississippi River remains as Twain described it 139 years ago. While the river and the towns lining its bank may be tamer today than in Twain's time, there remains a calming allure to resting on the riverbank and watching it flow.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Experimental Aircraft Association Guest Speaker

The Dubuque Experimental Aircraft Association has invited Doug Rosenthal as a guest speaker. This event will take place at Airport Hangar 80, 11052 Airport Road, Dubuque, IA. All Tri-State Area Veterans are invited to attend tonight (Tuesday May 17th) at 7 pm. The event is free to attend and so is parking.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Cars and Coffee Returns to Dubuque

Cars & Coffee is coming back to the Hobby Lobby parking lot in Dubuque, Sunday May 15th from 9am to noon. Midwest Paint and Sound LLC invites you to come see the car show, and bring your own car to show off. This free to attend event helps raise money for the local Veterans Freedom Center with free will donations accepted. For those that come hungry; coffee, donuts, soda, and water will be available for sale. Cars & Coffee is a continual event held the 3rd Sunday of every month, weather permitting. Follow their Facebook page for details, and possible weather cancellations. This free family friendly event is open to all makes, models, cars, trucks, motorcycles, racecars, or street rods.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Spot the Critters During the Upper Bee Branch Aquatic Survey

In a recent media release from the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium; They, The Iowa DNR, and City of Dubuque are inviting the community to participate in an aquatic invert survey on the Upper Bee Branch. The event takes place this Saturday, May 14th, from 1 to 4pm. Community members looking to take part can park in the public lot located at 22nd and Prince Streets in Dubuque. The actual surveying will take place along the Upper Bee Branch from Garfield to 24th Street. This will be the first survey since the completion of the new railroad culverts and improved connectivity of the upper and lower portions of the creek.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

