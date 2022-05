Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., but many have already voted. Early voting statewide was up about 160% from the 2018 primary. There are a number of statewide primaries including contests for governor and US Senate, along with Georgia Secretary of State, State House, State Senate, and the 14th District Congressional seat.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO