HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth is asking residents on the Big Island for “mindful masking” as COVID-19 cases surge across the state. Mindful masking, according to Roth’s office, means consideration of mask wearing when in large gatherings, at grocery stores, in indoor gathering spaces, on public transportation, and in bars and restaurants when not actively eating or drinking.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO